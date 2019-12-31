Bears sign nine players to future/reserves contracts

The Bears 2020 offseason is officially underway, and as normally occurs shortly after the regular season concludes, teams, review the status of their practice squad players and determine whether they'll remain with the team as offseason activities get underway.

On Monday, general manager Ryan Pace inked nine players who finished the 2019 season on the Bears practice squad to reserve/future contracts.

Those nine players include receivers Reggie Davis, Thomas Ives, and Alex Wesley; tight end Dax Raymond; offensive linemen Dino Boyd and Sam Mustipher; linebacker James Vaughters; and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Stephen Denmark.

Pace is scheduled to speak with the media Tuesday morning and while he isn't expected to reveal the Bears' entire offseason plan, there should at least be some indication of where he plans on focusing his efforts to upgrade this roster.

None of the players signed Monday will impact that plan nor are they assured of a spot on the training camp roster by the time late-July rolls around.

