Bears sign Matt Adams, former Indianpolis Colts linebacker

The Bears added some depth to their linebacker room on Saturday. The team announced it signed Matt Adams to a one-year deal.

Adams has spent all of his four-year career with the Colts, so he and Matt Eberflus are familiar with each other. Over his Colts tenure, Adams played in 58 games, starting nine of them. Although he contributed on defense, with 55 career tackles, six TFLs and a fumble recovery, Adams primarily played on special teams in Indianapolis. Last season, he played on 79% of all Colts special teams snaps.

The Bears’ starting Will and Mike linebackers are still expected to be Roquan Smith and Nick Morrow, although Eberflus hasn’t hinted which man will play which position yet.

