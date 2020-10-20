The Bears signed veteran linebacker Manti Te'o to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

He takes the roster spot of kicker Kai Forbath, whom the Rams signed to their active roster Tuesday.

Te’o has appeared in 62 games with 48 starts over seven NFL seasons. He has played with the Chargers (2013-16) and Saints (2017-19).

Te’o has 307 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Chargers made Te’o a second-round choice in 2013 out of Notre Dame, where, in 2012, he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best college defensive player and the Butkus Award as the best college linebacker in the country.

Bears sign Manti Te’o to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk