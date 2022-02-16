Bears sign LS Beau Brinkley, P Ryan Winslow

The Chicago Bears made a couple of special teams moves signing punter Ryan Winslow and long snapper Beau Brinkley to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Winslow was an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2018, and he was part of final roster cuts later that training camp. Since then, Winslow has been quite the journeyman. He’s spent time with seven different teams since 2019, including the Arizona Cardinals (three times), Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. Winslow spent most of his NFL career on the practice squad.

Brinkley has a little more NFL experience, including a nine-year stint with the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2020. He joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent and earned two contract extensions with the team. Since then, he’s had practice squad stints with the Detroit Lions, Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Punter Pat O’Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales, who have both been with the team for the last few years, are slated to hit the free-agent market next month. There was always a possibility that both wouldn’t return in 2022, and that looks like it very well might be the case.

Winslow and Brinkley join kicker Cairo Santos as the special teams players currently under contract ahead of free agency.

