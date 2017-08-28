Bears sign long snapper Jeff Overbaugh

The Bears signed free agent long snapper Jeff Overbaugh. They waived/injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who was lost to a “serious” right knee injury Sunday.

Scales will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers. The Bears have not released further information on Scales since postgame when coach John Fox called the injury “serious.”

Scales played in all 16 games for the Bears last season and five in 2015 as the team’s long snapper. He has played in 23 career games in three NFL seasons.

Overbaugh signed with the Broncos in May and spent last summer’s training camp with the Rams. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State.

The Bears likely continue to weigh their options at the position as teams begin cutting players. They have used three long snappers since Pat Mannelly retired after the 2013 season.