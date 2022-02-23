Bears sign linebacker Noah Dawkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed a player on Tuesday who may factor into their special teams unit next season. The team announced they’d signed linebacker Noah Dawkins.

Dawkins has spent the last two seasons with the Jets, appearing in seven games total. The majority of his time was spent on special teams, but he registered 14 snaps on defense in New York’s Week 5 blowout loss to New England.

Dawkins’ first crack at the NFL came with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster in October of that year, and he made his debut on the field shortly after. Dawkins played 10 games for the Bucs that year, almost exclusively on special teams.

Across his 17 career NFL games, Dawkins has recorded three tackles.

