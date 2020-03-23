Bears sign LB Mingo to one-year deal

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears added the former sixth overall draft pick to a defense that already landed defensive end Robert Quinn to help bolster the pass rush opposite Khalil Mack. Chicago released former first-round pick Leonard Floyd, who had served as the right-side rusher in Chuck Pagano's talented defense.

The one-year deal for the 29-year-old Mingo is worth $1.19 million for 2020, according to multiple reports.

Mingo was drafted by the Cleveland Browns out of LSU in 2013 and has bounced around to five other teams before landing with the Bears.

He spent last season with the Houston Texans after being included in the package from Seattle when the Seahawks acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Mingo has 220 tackles, 10 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in 110 career games.

--Field Level Media