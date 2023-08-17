Bears sign LB Davion Taylor, waive LB Buddy Johnson

The Bears made a change to their linebacking corps on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Davion Taylor. They opened room on the 90-man roster for him by waiving Buddy Johnson with an injury designation.

Taylor was an Eagles third-round pick in 2020 and remained with the team until being cut earlier this month. He played in 21 games over his first two seasons and made seven starts, but spent last season on the practice squad.

Taylor had 51 tackles and two forced fumbles during his time with the Eagles.

Johnson was a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2021. He had two tackles in four appearances with Pittsburgh as a rookie and has not made any other regular season appearances.