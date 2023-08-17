Bears sign LB Davion Taylor, waive injured LB Buddy Johnson

The Chicago Bears made a couple of roster moves Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears waived injured linebacker Buddy Johnson and signed linebacker Davion Taylor.

Taylor, a former third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, was at Halas Hall for a tryout earlier this week. Taylor appeared in 21 games with the Eagles from 2020-21 at WILL linebacker before spending the 2022 season on the practice squad.

Taylor played behind new Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards in Philadelphia.

Taylor adds more depth at linebacker for Chicago, who overhauled the position this offseason with the additions of Edwards and T.J. Edmunds. They also have Jack Sanborn and rookie Noah Sewell, as well as recently-signed Mykal Walker and Dylan Cole among others.

