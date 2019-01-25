Bears sign kicker Redford Jones

We have a winner!

Redford Jones has won the Bears’ kickoff, his representation, EnterSports Management, tweeted Friday afternoon.

The Bears tried out six kickers, including veterans Blair Walsh and Nick Folk. They settled on Jones to join the roster.

Jones, 24, kicked at Tulsa. He was out of football this season.

He finished his college career after the 2017 season, going 12-for-16 as a senior after missing eight kicks in 2015 and five in 2016.

The Bears still could make other moves at the position this offseason.

Cody Parkey went 23-of-30 on field goals in the regular season and 42-of-45 on extra points before his 43-yarder to win the wild-card game against the Eagles was partially blocked.