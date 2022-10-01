Bears sign kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos questionable Week 4

Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are signing veteran kicker Michael Badgley according to Vayner Sports agent Brian McLaughlin. Badgley will act as an emergency kicker if Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants.

Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He’s officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.

Badgley played 12 games for the Colts last season, so he’s familiar with Matt Eberflus. Over his four-year career Badgley has gone 70-87 on field goal tries, good for a 80.5% hit rate. His career long was a 59-yarder in 2018. Badgley is 122-127 on extra point attempts.

The Bears have yet to announce the move, or the corresponding roster move to make room for Badgley.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!