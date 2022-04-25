Bears sign Julién Davenport, former Colts offensive tackle

Bears sign veteran offensive tackle Julién Davenport originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL draft is still a few days away, but the Bears have already added an offensive lineman to their roster. On Monday, the team signed Julién Davenport to a one-year deal.

Davenport is a five-year veteran with experience playing both left and right tackle. In 2021 he played nine games for the Colts, starting four, so there’s some familiarity between Davenport and Matt Eberflus.

Davenport was initially selected by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He made an impact in his rookie year, playing 11 games and starting four. But he was given much more responsibility in 2018, when he appeared in every game, and started 15. After that year, Davenport was shipped off to Miami as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Laremy Tunsil to Miami. Davenport’s playing time decreased from that point forward. In 2019, Davenport missed eight games with a broken leg, but started the other eight. The next season, the Dolphins drafted two rookie tackles, and Davenport lost his starting job.

It’s unclear whether the Bears view Davenport as a potential starter at either side, or as a backup swing tackle, but either way he will provide much needed depth on the line.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!