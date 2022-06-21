Chicago has made a pair of moves on Tuesday.

The Bears announced that they’ve signed defensive back Jayson Stanley and placed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on injured reserve.

Stanley entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has bounced around to several different organizations. He appeared in eight games for the Seahawks in 2020, playing 129 special teams snaps and a handful of defensive snaps. He spent a few weeks last season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Dozier signed a one-year deal with the Bears in March after a few seasons with the Vikings. He appeared in six games last season after starting 16 in 2020. Dozier reportedly had to be carted off the field during minicamp for what was apparently a significant injury.

Bears sign Jayson Stanley, place Dakota Dozier on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk