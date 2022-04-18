Bears sign James O'Shaughnessy, former Jaguars tight end

Bears sign veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears continued to fill out their tight end room on Monday, by signing veteran James O'Shaughnessy.

Ryan Poles is familiar with O'Shaughnessy from their time together in Kansas City. The Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. But after two seasons in KC, O'Shaughnessy was traded to the Patriots, and later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

In his seven-year career, O'Shaughnessy has played in 80 games, starting 40 of them. Over that span he’s racked up 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns. His best season was 2020, when he caught 28 balls for 262 yards. But O'Shaughnessy will be able to contribute beyond the box score, as a reliable blocker, as well.

O'Shaughnessy was limited to only seven games last season, as he dealt with both ankle and hip injuries. In fact, he’s only played a full season twice in his career.

The Bears tight end group now includes Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and Ryan Griffin in addition to O'Shaughnessy.

