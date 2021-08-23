Bears sign Isaiah Coulter, put Austin Calitro on IR

The Bears announced a couple of roster moves on Sunday night.

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter has been added to the roster after agreeing to a deal with the team. They opened the roster spot by putting linebacker Austin Calitro on injured reserve.

Coulter worked out for the Bears after being cut by the Texans last week. He was a fifth-round pick in Houston last season and played six offensive snaps in his lone appearance of the regular season.

Calitro hurt his hamstring in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Bills. The veteran signed with the Bears as a free agent in May after spending last season with the Broncos.

