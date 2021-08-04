Bears sign inside linebacker Alec Ogletree to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed Alec Ogletree on Wednesday, bolstering their depth at inside linebacker. Ogletree played for the Jets last season, but is best known for his five seasons with the Rams, and two-season stint with the Giants. He appeared in only two games last season before being cut in October.

The Rams drafted Ogletree with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2013 draft. Over his eight-year career he’s notched 679 tackles, 12 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, 7.5 sacks, and he’s scored four touchdowns.

Ogletree had his best season in 2016 when he recorded 136 tackles and was named a second-team All-Pro.

The Bears' inside linebacking corps now includes Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Christian Jones, Ogletree, Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

