Should the Bears sign Greg Olsen?

The Carolina Panthers and tight end Greg Olsen mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, the veteran pass-catcher and former first-round pick of the Bears announced via Twitter on Thursday.

It's unclear what career path Olsen will take in 2020, but according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, his client still wants to play next season.

After Greg Olsen and the Panthers mutually agreed to part ways today, agent Drew Rosenhaus said his TE client "is still interested in playing and I will be in communication with other teams after the Super Bowl." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2020

The timing could be perfect for the Bears. One of their biggest needs this offseason is at tight end, and a player with Olsen's experience and production as a receiver would be a good fit.

Olsen appeared in 14 games last season and finished with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns. His stats were down, in part, because of poor overall quarterback play from Kyle Allen in relief of Cam Newton.

But Olsen's recent history doesn't bode well for his return to the field next fall. He appeared in just 16 games (total) between the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was a far cry from the player who recorded three-straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving between 2014-16.

Still, an Olsen-on-the-decline may be better than anyone on Chicago's depth chart. He'd provide an experienced veteran's presence in the locker room, too, and would be the ideal mentor for a young tight end should the Bears decide to draft one in April.

It would also be a pretty cool reunion in Chicago, where Olsen spent the first four years of his career before being traded to the Panthers in 2011. It was a trade that's been a big 'L' for the Bears, and while the window may be closed on elite production from Olsen, he'd still provide Chicago with an upgrade at a position of need.

