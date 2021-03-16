Bears sign free agent QB Andy Dalton, Skip Bayless offers worst praise ever

Skip Bayless offers worst praise ever for Andy Dalton signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you need someone to cheer you up, do not ask Skip Bayless. As Bears Twitter collectively lost its mind over news that the team was set to sign Andy Dalton to a one-year contract, Bayless took to Twitter himself to offer some half-hearted consolation.

For my Chicago friends and Bears fans: The best thing I can say about Andy Dalton is he's not bad. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2021

The best thing you can say is “not bad?” I see what you’re trying to do here, Bayless, but now is really not the time for Bears fans.

How about "Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler,” or “Three of the best years of his career came when he was working with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor."

If his praise falls a little flat for Bears fans, I get it. After weeks of buzz surrounding a Russell Wilson trade, anything less is obviously disappointing. But as our own Adam Hoge writes, this isn’t necessarily the end of quarterback acquisitions for the Bears.

