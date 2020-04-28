Bears sign free agent defensive tackle John Jenkins to add line depth

The Bears beefed up their defensive line depth by adding a familiar face on Tuesday.

DT John Jenkins is returning for a second stint with Da Bears. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2020

John Jenkins signed a one-year contract to return to Chicago. Jenkins last played for the Bears in 2017, when he appeared in eight games and notched eight tackles.

Last season, Jenkins played in Miami where he appeared in all 16 games, and recorded 34 tackles and a sack.

The Bears have made other efforts to address the defensive line this offseason. Last month, Brent Urban's wife took to Twitter to announce that her husband re-signed with the team.

Ryan Pace also traded with the Minnesota Vikings during the draft to move up eight spots in the fifth round to select edge rusher Trevis Gipson. While Gipson will likely develop as an OLB for the Bears, he played DE at Tulsa, so he can possibly play there if needed.

