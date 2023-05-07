Bears sign four tryout players after rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped rookie minicamp this weekend, where rookies hit the practice field for the first time at Halas Hall.

In addition to the rookie draft picks and undrafted free agent signings, there were a handful of players there on a tryout basis. And it sounds like some of them made a strong impression.

Following two days of practice, the Bears signed four tryout players in Houston edge rusher D’Anthony Jones, veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, Notre Dame offensive lineman Josh Lugg and Louisiana defensive back Bralen Trahan, according to Aaron Wilson.

#Bears signed four tryout players after their rookie minicamp: edge D'Anthony Jones, tight end Stephen Carlson, offensive lineman Josh Lugg and defensive back Bralen Trahan @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 7, 2023

Jones, an undrafted rookie, played in 27 games at Houston. He totaled 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and had eight forced fumbles.

Carlson, 26, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2019. He appeared in 25 games, catching six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown from 2019-20.

Lugg, an undrafted rookie, started all 13 games at right guard with the Irish last season. He helped lead Notre Dame to 4.6 yards per carry, with a total of 2,457 rushing yards.

Trahan, an undrafted rookie, appeared in 13 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2022, where he totaled 78 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire