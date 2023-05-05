Bears sign four rookie draft picks to contracts

The Chicago Bears signed four rookie draft picks to four-year contracts ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

That included fifth-round linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Terell Smith, as well as seventh-round defensive tackle Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson.

Sewell, a three-year starter at Oregon, has the potential to be a steal for the Bears. He’s a high-motor, hard-hitting linebacker, who will provide solid depth on this Bears defense.

Smith has a nice combination of size (6-1, 204-pounds), speed (4.41), and length (32 7/8) that Matt Eberflus will love. He’s got developmental upside and could prove to be a late-round steal for Chicago.

Bell, the first player drafted from Kennesaw State in NFL history, provides depth to the defensive line. He’s the kind of high-character guy that Ryan Poles covets.

Williamson, drafted one spot before Mr. Irrelevant, was a great late-round addition. He’s a high-energy player who has real value on special teams.

The Bears have six draft picks who remain unsigned: offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire