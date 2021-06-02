Bears sign four more draft picks

Josh Alper
·1 min read
This week has had its high points and low points for Bears rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome.

Newsome broke his collarbone during Tuesday’s practice and will be out of action for a while as he recovers from the injury. On a more positive note, the Bears announced that he was one of five draft picks to sign his contract with the team.

The sixth-round pick was joined by fifth-round tackle Larry Borom, sixth-round running back Khalil Herbert, sixth-round cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and seventh-round nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga’s signing was announced by his agents earlier in the day.

Borom started 19 games at Missouri and has experience at multiple positions on the offensive line while Herbert has his eye on a kick return role as a rookie. Graham had eight interceptions at Oregon before opting out last season and Newsome caught 188 passes for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns at North Carolina.

Bears sign four more draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

