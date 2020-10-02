Bears to sign former Pro Bowl RB Lamar Miller to practice squad

Bears to sign Lamar Miller to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Some Bears news snuck in under the wire on Friday afternoon, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the team is going to sign Lamar Miller to the practice squad:

The #Bears are expected to sign veteran RB Lamar Miller to the practice squad, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2020

Miller, a seven-year pro, has split his time between Miami (2012-2015) and Houston (2016-2018). He missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL suffered in the Texans' third preseason game. The fourth-round pick out of Miami has 5,864 career rushing yards, 1,565 career receiving yards, and 40 total touchdowns.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Miller's also the only running back in league history with two 95+ yard rushing touchdowns.