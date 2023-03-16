Bears to sign former Panthers QB PJ Walker

Well, it didn’t take PJ Walker long to take advantage of his unrestricted free agency.

As first reported by ESPN lead NFL insider Adam Schefter on Wednesday night, Walker will be signing with the Chicago Bears. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, is out to the Windy City on a two-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million.

With the start of the new league year having commenced earlier in the day at 4 p.m. ET, the Panthers elected not to place a tender on Walker—who was a restricted free agent. And now, just six hours later, he’s found himself a fresh start behind Justin Fields in Chicago.

Walker spent the past three years in Carolina, signing over in 2020 following an eye-opening run in the XFL. He made his first NFL start in Week 11 that season, pacing the Panthers to a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

This past season, the 28-year-old made five starts over six outings—recording 731 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

More Free Agency!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire