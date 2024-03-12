Bears sign former Packers safety Jonathan Owens, reports say originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have made another addition to their secondary, reportedly inking a contract with defensive back Jonathan Owens.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, the deal will pay Owens $4.5 million over two years.

Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, defending three passes and recording a sack. He also scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions.

He registered a total of nine tackles in two games against the Bears last season.

The Bears also signed safety Kevin Byard earlier this offseason, pairing him up with Jaquan Brisker in the safety group.

Owens is married to Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. The couple announced their engagement in spring of 2022 and were married in April 2023.

