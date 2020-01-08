Safety was expected to be a strong suit for the Bears in 2019 with All-Pro Eddie Jackson and free-agent signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Jackson's numbers took a step back as he played a different role next to Clinton-Dix as opposed to Adrian Amos. Jackson's future with the Bears is secure after he signed a lucrative contract extension earlier this week, but Clinton-Dix is a free agent.

With that in mind, the Bears signed former Green Bay Packers safety Kentrell Brice to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Kentrell Brice to a Reserve/Future contract.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 8, 2020

Brice was undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2016, but started 14 games for the Packers in three seasons (including 10 starts in 2018). After 2018, the Packers allowed Brice to enter free agency. Brice landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he didn't make the team in the preseason. Instead, he was drafted to the XFL, but the contract with the Bears gave him an opportunity to return to the NFL.

Brice is far from a lock to make the Bears in 2020, but he could compete for a spot next to Jackson in the secondary.





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears sign former Packers safety Kentrell Brice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago