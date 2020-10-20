Bears sign former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o to practice squad

Bears sign linebacker Manti Te'o to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced they signed linebacker Manti Te’o to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Te’o has started in 48 games over seven years in the NFL. In that time he’s notched 307 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2019 he played three games for the Saints, and last played a full 16-game season in 2017.

Te’o was a Chargers second-round draft pick in 2013. In 2012 at Notre Dame he won both the Bronko Nagurski and Butkus awards as the best college defensive player and best college linebacker in the country.

He takes Kai Forbath’s place on the practice squad. Forbath was signed to the Los Angeles Rams’ active roster.