Bears sign former Eagles, 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Eagles all-time great Marquise Goodwin finds another team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Marquise Goodwin is now with his third team in four weeks.

Maybe this will go better than his last couple stops.

The 30-year-old Goodwin, the Eagle who never was, signed a one-year contract with the Bears Friday, the Bears announced.

The Eagles acquired Goodwin in a trade from the 49ers last April, but he opted out of the season and last month, due to a contract technicality, his rights reverted back to the 49ers, who had to send the Eagles their 7th-round pick in this year’s draft before releasing him.

Goodwin, an Olympic long jumper in 2012, re-surfaced last month  at a track meet, and in his first long jump competition in five years jumped 26-7 3/4 in a meet in Hollywood, Fla., an Olympic qualifying mark and at the time the No. 4 mark in the world this year (it’s now No. 6). 

He competed again last weekend, jumping 25-2 3/4 in another meet in Hollywood.

Based on his form, Goodwin would seem to have at least a modest chance of making the U.S. Olympic team that is scheduled to compete in Tokyo this summer, 

The Olympic Trials are in June in Eugene, so presumably he would be able to compete there. The long jump competition in Tokyo is scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 2, which is the week training camps begin.

With the Bears, Goodwin joins a bunch of former Eagles coaches - head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, passing game coordinator John DeFilippo and offensive line coach Juan Castillo. His position coach will be Mike Furrey, the former Detroit Lions wideout.

And one of his quarterbacks in Bears camp will presumably be Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is Andy Dalton’s backup.

The Bears have Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller at the top of their wide receiver depth chart going into the draft.

Does Goodwin have a chance to make the Bears’ roster?

Since the Bills drafted him in the 3rd round in 2013, he has 140 catches for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since his 962-yard 2017 season with the 49ers, he has just 35 catches for 581 yards and five TDs.

His last game was Nov. 17, 2019, when the 49ers played the Cards in Santa Clara.

But Goodwin can run. He’s averaged 16.6 yards per catch in his career, 6th-highest among active WRs with at least 100 catches.

