Bears sign former Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain to practice squad

A day after his release from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, Daurice Fountain landed with a new team.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Wednesday, Fountain has signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad. The former fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts originally joined the Chiefs in 2021, meaning he has familiarity with new Bears GM Ryan Poles. He also was with new Bears HC Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis.

“He’s a guy that I had before in Indy for a short time,” Eberflus said on Wednesday. “We know him, understand what kind of guy he is. He’s an excellent young man and a good team guy.”

The entire reason that Fountain left the Chiefs was to pursue different opportunities where he’d have the chance to play. The familiarity with Poles and Eberflus should allow that to happen. Once he gets up to speed, expect Fountain to get some promotions to the 53-man roster.

Fountain finishes his time in Kansas City appearing in two games in 2021. He recorded no official statistics, playing mostly on special teams with the Chiefs.

