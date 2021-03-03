Bears re-sign five exclusive rights free agents

The Bears announced that five exclusive rights free agents have re-signed with the team.

Offensive lineman Alex Bars, inside linebacker Josh Woods, outside linebacker James Vaughters, running back Ryan Nall, and tight end J.P. Holtz make up the group. Exclusive rights free agents are limited to signing with their original team as long as the club tenders them a contract.

Bars made eight regular season starts and one playoff game last season. He made those starts at center and both guard spots, but saw the most time on the right side of the offensive line.

Woods had 19 tackles and a fumble recovery over 24 games the last two seasons while Vaughters had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 17 appearances.

Nall has eight catches and five carries in 24 games and Holtz has seven catches for 91 yards in 30 games for Chicago.

