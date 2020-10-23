Bears sign ex-Rams DB Marqui Christian just before Monday’s showdown

The Bears may be trying to gain some intel on the Rams before Monday night’s matchup at SoFi Stadium. On Friday, the Bears signed former Rams safety Marqui Christian to their practice squad.

It’s probably not a coincidence, and even though Christian may not get on the field, he can provide Chicago with some information on Sean McVay’s offense ahead of their Week 7 meeting. Christian spent four years with the Rams before hitting free agency this offseason, at which point he wasn’t re-signed.

Instead, he elected to sign with the Bears in August, but was cut after Week 2 without appearing in a game. The Jets gave him a shot and he played one game for them in Week 3, but he didn’t get any defensive snaps.

The #Bears are signing safety Marqui Christian to the practice squad, per a source.

He was a special teams standout with the #Rams who spent summer camp here.





The Rams added a Bears player of their own to their roster this week, too, when they signed kicker Kai Forbath off Chicago’s practice squad. He’ll compete with Samuel Sloman at some point, but since he won’t arrive until Sunday, it’s unlikely Forbath will play against the Bears on Monday night.