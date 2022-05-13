Bears sign ex-Bills QB Nathan Peterman

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
He’s back.

The Chicago Bears have signed a player who will maybe forever live in Buffalo Bills lore: quarterback Nathan Peterson.

Chicago signed Peterman to a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to Bears Wire.

Peterman opened the 2018 season as the Bills’ starting quarterback before interception after interception forced the team’s hand to put then-rookie Josh Allen in.

Things turned out OK from there.

Peterman spent the last few years with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’s served as a backup to Derek Carr. He appeared in two games between 2020-21, completing 3-of-5 passes for 60 yards.

Peterman was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017.

In Chicago, Peterman will battle for a backup job behind starter Justin Fields, who enters his second season. Trevor Siemian is also in the Bears’ QB room.

