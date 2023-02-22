Bears re-sign ERFA Dieter Eiselen

The Chicago Bears have re-signed offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, according to his sports agency, JL Sports.

Eiselen was slated to become an exclusive rights free agent in March, an indication that he was almost guaranteed to return if the Bears offered him a one-year deal at the league minimum.

Congratulations to client @djeiselen on re-signing with the @ChicagoBears 🐻 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 21, 2023

The Bears signed Eiselen as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he served primarily on the practice squad for his first two seasons. Eiselen appeared in three games during his first two years, exclusively on special teams.

Eiselen’s role expanded in 2022, where he finally saw action on offense. He served in a reserve role both at left and right guard, playing 63 combined offensive snaps between Weeks 8, 16 and 17. Eiselen appeared in 11 games.

The offensive line will be a focal point for general manager Ryan Poles this offseason, where all starting jobs are seemingly up for grabs. There are needs across the table at tackle, guard and center.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire