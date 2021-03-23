The Bears picked up a new offensive lineman on Tuesday.

The team announced that Elijah Wilkinson has signed a one-year deal.

Wilkinson spent the last four years with the Broncos after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He played in 45 games and made 26 starts while playing guard and tackle. Seven of those starts came during the 2020 season.

He is the first outside addition to the Bears offensive line this offseason. The team has all of its starters under contract after agreeing to a new deal with right guard Germain Ifedi, but reserves Jason Spriggs and Rashaad Coward are free agents.

Bears sign Elijah Wilkinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk