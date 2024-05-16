Bears sign EDGE Austin Booker to rookie contract

The Chicago Bears have signed edge rusher Austin Booker to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Chicago selected Booker in the fifth round in the 2024 NFL draft. While they originally traded away their fifth-round selection to the Buffalo Bills, they traded back into the draft to land Booker (receiving their original selection from Buffalo).

“You turn on the tape and you see everything you need to see,” Bears scout John Syty said. “I mean, the way this kid wins, the way he’s able to win with speed outside, the way he’s able to come underneath with the counter and then deceptively one of his best attributes is this kid’s ability to win with power.”

Booker has a rather limited sample size having played just one full season (with one start) at Kansas. But he has high upside with explosiveness, athleticism, length and pass rush talent that makes him a really appealing developmental prospect in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Booker is the third member of Chicago’s five-player 2024 draft class to sign his rookie contract. The team previously signed punter Tory Taylor and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie to their rookie deals.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire