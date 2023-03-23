Bears sign Dylan Cole, free agent linebacker

Bears sign free agent LB Dylan Cole originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added another linebacker on Thursday. The team announced they signed Dylan Cole, a six-year NFL veteran.

Cole will be a depth piece/special teams contributor for the Bears in 2023, with a chance to compete for snaps at strongside linebacker. Among the Bears’ three linebacker positions, middle and weakside linebackers are on the field all the time, while the strongside linebacker is on the field only when the Bears aren’t using a nickel corner. That’s not very often.

Cole began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Texans in 2017. He stayed in Houston for four years and largely played on special teams in 37 games. Cole spent the last two seasons with the Titans, where he became a more regular contributor on defense. In 2022, Cole started eight games. Over his entire career, Cole has 147 tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

Ryan Poles has invested heavily in the linebacker position this offseason. He gave Tremaine Edmunds the team’s most lucrative contract of the yearー four years, $72 million, $50 million guaranteedー presumably to play weakside linebacker. In addition, he signed T.J. Edwards to a three year, $19.5 million deal with $7.9 million guaranteed to presumably take over as the starting middle linebacker.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.