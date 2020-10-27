The Bears announced they signed receiver/returner Dwayne Harris to their practice squad Tuesday. They cut defensive tackle Terry Beckner from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Harris, 33, spent time on the Texans’ practice squad this season. Houston cut him Oct. 12.

He has appeared in 106 games with 11 starts in nine seasons. Harris has played with the Cowboys (2011-14), Giants (2015-17) and Raiders (2018-19).

He has averaged 10.1 yards on 180 punt returns with four touchdowns and 25.8 yards on 163 kickoff returns with one score. He has also caught 77 passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys selected Harris in the sixth round in 2011.

Harris played only three games in 2019 with the Raiders because of ankle and foot injuries.

Bears sign Dwayne Harris to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk