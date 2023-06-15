Bears sign DT Gervon Dexter and CB Tyrique Stevenson to rookie deals

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles took care of business on the final day of their mandatory minicamp. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears signed second-round picks defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to their rookie deals on Thursday afternoon.

#Bears have signed both 2nd round draft picks – DT Gervon Dexter & CB Tyrique Stevenson. Business gets done on final day of offseason program. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 15, 2023

Dexter was selected by the Bears with the No. 53 overall pick out of Florida to help improve the interior of the defensive line. He has already generated some buzz during minicamp and should see plenty of snaps this fall, rotating with veterans such as Justin Jones, Andrew Billings, as well as fellow rookie Zacch Pickens.

Stevenson was selected three picks later at No. 56 overall when the Bears traded up to nab him. A physical cornerback out of Miami, Stevenson will compete for the starting outside position opposite veteran Jaylon Johnson. Like Dexter, he has also garnered praise from players and coaches during minicamp and will be counted on as a key contributor this upcoming season.

With Dexter and Stevenson both signed, the Bears have their entire 2023 draft class under contract and ready for training camp, which begins in late July.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire