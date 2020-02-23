Bears re-sign Devante Bond to one-year deal

The Bears announced Saturday they have re-signed linebacker Devante Bond to a one-year contract.

Bond re-ups with the team after originally signing with the Bears on Dec. 9.

Bond has appeared in 32 career games with six starts over three seasons with the Buccaneers (2017-19) and Bears (2019). He has made 26 tackles and one tackle for loss, mostly serving as a special teams and depth player.

The Bucs selected Bond in the sixth round in 2016.

Bond appeared in four games with Tampa Bay last season, recording three tackles before being cut Oct. 16. He then served a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy before catching on with the Bears.