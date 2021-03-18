Bears sign defensive lineman Angelo Blackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have added some depth to their defensive front. According to multiple reports, the team came to terms with defensive lineman Angelo Blackson on a two-year contract.

Over his six-year career, Blackson has played in 85 games, starting 30 of them. He has six career sacks, and notched 2.5 of those sacks last season with the Cardinals. In Arizona, Blackson played defensive tackle, but while in Houston he played some defensive end, so he could slide in there on the Bears defensive front.

With Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for the first two games of the regular season, Blackson could see increased snaps early in the year. He could also end up being the Bears’ replacement for Brent Urban, who is a free agent and played 35% of the Bears snaps on defense last season.

