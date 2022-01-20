Bears sign DB Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Chicago Bears signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract on Wednesday.

Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, signed with the New York Jets in 2020. As a rookie, he appeared in 13 games, including six starts, where he totaled 28 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Last season, Jackson spent 17 weeks on the Jets’ practice squad before making his regular-season debut in a Week 18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played five special-teams snaps.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Lamar Jackson to a Reserve/Futures contract. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 19, 2022

Cornerback was a huge position of need last season, where there wasn’t an answer opposite Jaylon Johnson. It certainly didn’t help when the entire starting secondary was wiped out with COVID for one game. Although, it did open the door for rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who spent most of the season on the practice squad, to get his first start and impress enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List