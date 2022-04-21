Wide receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman both tried out for the Bears during this week’s minicamp and both players will be sticking around for a while.

The Bears announced on Thursday that they have signed Moore and Stroman. Both players agreed to one-year deals.

Moore was a Seahawks seventh-round pick in 2017 who spent four years in Seattle before bouncing around the league last year. He signed with the Panthers as a free agent, signed with the Raiders practice squad after he failed to make the team, and then saw regular season action with the Broncos and Packers.

He didn’t catch any passes in those appearances and had 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns while with the Seahawks.

Stroman was a 2018 seventh-round pick for Washington. He had 38 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 20 regular season appearances, but didn’t see any game action after being cut last August.

Bears sign David Moore, Greg Stroman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk