Bears sign CB Greg Stroman Jr. to reserve/future contract

The Chicago Bears have signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to a reserve/future contract heading into the 2023 season, the team announced Thursday.

Stroman was on the Bears’ roster last summer but was part of final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season. Stroman was re-signed to the team’s practice squad on Dec. 28, where he appeared in the final two games of the season.

That included starting the Week 18 season finale against the Vikings, where he logged four tackles and an interception.

Stroman provides key depth at cornerback heading into the 2023 offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to build his roster, including a cornerback group that consists of Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Stroman joins the following players who have been signed to reserve/future deals: Tight end Chase Allen, safety Adrian Colbert, linebacker Kuony Deng, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, defensive end Gerri Green, defensive lineman Donovan Jeter, wide receiver Joe Reed, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Nsimba Webster.

