Bears sign CB Davontae Harris, DL Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears have signed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Trevon Coley, the team announced Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander in corresponding moves.

Harris and Coley were among five free agents who worked out for the Bears on Thursday, and they’ve now earned a roster spot heading into the second week of training camp.

Harris is a former fifth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, and he’s bounced around over the last six seasons. Harris has spent time with five different teams, including the Bengals (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20), Baltimore Ravens (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

Harris has appeared in 36 games, including nine starts, where he registered 59 tackles and four pass breakups.

Coley, a former undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, has had stops with several teams, including most notably the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Arizona Cardinals (2020) and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021).

Coley has appeared in 44 NFL games, including 31 starts, totaling 100 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks. Coley played for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire