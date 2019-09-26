Bears re-sign Bradley Sowell, waive Kerrith Whyte, Jr.

Bradley Sowell's time away from the Chicago Bears didn't last long. The former offensive lineman-turned-tight end was re-signed by the team Thursday.

In order to make room for Sowell on the active roster, the Bears waived seventh-round pick Kerrithy Whyte, Jr.

Bradley Sowell is back! The #Bears re-signed him today and waived 7th round running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 26, 2019

Sowell was waived prior to Chicago's Monday night matchup against the Redskins so the team could promote DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad. The need for depth along the defensive line predicated the move, which surprised many fans because of how glowingly the Bears talked about Sowell this offseason.

Whyte, whom the Bears selected with the 222nd overall pick, is a candidate for the practice squad should Chicago want to keep him around.

