Bears re-sign Bradley Sowell...again

The only thing fluctuating more than Bradley Sowell's weight this season is his status on the Chicago Bears roster. After being released last week to make room for the promotion of DL Jonathan Harris from the practice squad, Sowell has rejoined the Bears as they prepare to depart for Week 5's matchup against the Oakland Raiders in London.

The team announced the move on Tuesday via Twitter.

A corresponding transaction to make room for Sowell is likely coming, but we can't even be certain at this point that Sowell will be on this roster 24 hours from now.

Sowell, who lost nearly 40 pounds to make the conversion from offensive line to tight end, has been the first guy to get cut when the Bears need a roster spot because of injury. It's unlikely that'll change, which has to be frustrating for a player who made such a strong commitment to the team's plan for him.

