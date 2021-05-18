Bears sign Austin Calitro, waive Reggie Davis

The Bears announced Monday night they signed linebacker Austin Calitro.

The team cut receiver Reggie Davis in a corresponding move. Davis spent the past two training camps with the Bears and was on the team’s practice squad in 2020.

Calitro, 27, has appeared in 42 NFL games with nine starts in three NFL seasons with the Seahawks (2018), Jaguars (2019) and Broncos (2020).

He entered the NFL in 2017 with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova.

In his career, Calitro has 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

