Bears re-sign Artie Burns

Cornerback Artie Burns is hoping to get on the field for the Bears this season.

Burns’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client will be back in Chicago. It’s a one-year deal for Burns.

Burns signed with the Bears last March, but never got on the field in the regular season. A torn ACL in August left Burns on the sideline for the entire campaign.

He spent the first four seasons with the Steelers after being picked 25th overall in 2016. He started 25 games over his first two seasons, but fell out of favor in the latter half of his time with Pittsburgh and only played 66 defensive snaps in 2019.

In other moves at corner since the start of free agency, the Bears have signed Desmond Trufant and released Kyle Fuller.

