The Bears made additions to their active roster and practice squad on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Anthony Rush will be added to the 53-man roster after signing with the team as a free agent. The Bears also announced that quarterback Kyle Sloter is joining the practice squad.

Rush entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles last year and had nine tackles in nine games as a rookie. He had five tackles in four games for the Seahawks earlier this season.

He’ll help the team deal with the loss of Roy Robertson-Harris to season-ending shoulder surgery.

Sloter gives the team further quarterback depth behind Nick Foles. Tyler Bray served as the backup in Week 9 with Mitchell Trubisky sidelined by a shoulder injury of his own.

Bears sign Anthony Rush to active roster, Kyle Sloter to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk