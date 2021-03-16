Bears sign Andy Dalton to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reportedly have another quarterback at Halas Hall. According to Adam Schefter, the team has agreed to bring on Andy Dalton with a one-year deal.

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

It’s still unknown what the incentives may be for Dalton to earn the extra $3 million, but we will keep you updated when that information becomes available.

As an interesting wrinkle, Ian Rapoport initially tweeted that Dalton would be the Bears’ new starter, but walked it back, saying he has “a real chance to start” in Chicago.

Chicago has been circling on Andy Dalton for a few days, with the #49ers among the other teams to have interest. Now, it’s Chicago with a real chance to start. https://t.co/ajmih5MEmt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Dalton has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor from their time together in Cincinnati. Lazor was Dalton’s quarterbacks coach in 2016, and offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. Over those three seasons, Dalton threw for 10,092 yards, completed 62.3% of his passes while throwing 64 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He was also named to one Pro Bowl.

Last season, Dalton led the Cowboys to a 4-5 record after the team lost Dak Prescott for the year with an ankle injury. He completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

